Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,921 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 31.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BELFB. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bel Fuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Shares of BELFB opened at $147.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.99 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

