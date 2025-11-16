Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 243,776 Shares of CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,776 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CareDx by 76.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,011 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 281,592 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $4,428,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $3,483,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after buying an additional 170,504 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Price Performance

CDNA stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. CareDx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $819.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. CareDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

