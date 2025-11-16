Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 30,769 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,769 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,990,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,374,000 after acquiring an additional 578,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,808,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,723,000 after acquiring an additional 819,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,126,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,822 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,972,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 571,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.40%.Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

