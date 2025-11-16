Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 33,684 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,684 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $157.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

