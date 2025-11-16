Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 36,760 Shares of Argan, Inc. $AGX

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,760 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 2,987.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Argan during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Argan by 16,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.09, for a total value of $2,920,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,642.54. This trade represents a 32.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.39, for a total transaction of $1,911,474.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,577.83. The trade was a 39.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,111 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Argan in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Argan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Glj Research raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Argan Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of AGX opened at $352.73 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.02 and a 1-year high of $365.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

