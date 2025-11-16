Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 414,872 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. $GCI

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,872 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCI. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Gannett by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $688.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Gannett had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.58 million.

GCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gannett from $4.30 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gannett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Gannett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

