Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 4,253 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Astera Labs by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,297,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,780,000 after purchasing an additional 85,846 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 114.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,289,000 after buying an additional 4,478,741 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after buying an additional 2,815,614 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,087,000 after buying an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $106,772,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.59.

Astera Labs Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 130.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,170,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,377,638.27. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 18,861 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $3,461,182.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 259,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,623,047.12. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,480 shares of company stock valued at $77,881,380. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.