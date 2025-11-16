Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 551,385 Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR $DDL

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 20.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,173,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 531,352 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 77.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 112,901 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $1.73 on Friday. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $407.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dingdong will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

