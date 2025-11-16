Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 92,348 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. $STRO

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STRO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 174.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 38,561 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 111,754 shares of company stock worth $89,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.75. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.25). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 852.70% and a negative net margin of 206.77%.The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

