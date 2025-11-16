Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF $SMTH

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 7.1% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $15,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 418.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 128.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMTH opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

