Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,685,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,831,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,523,000 after acquiring an additional 535,597 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,501,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

