Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 0.8% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 29,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

