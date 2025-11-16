Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.57 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFLO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

VFLO stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

