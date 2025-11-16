Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.72 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 9.3% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $20,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

QQQM stock opened at $250.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.68. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $262.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

