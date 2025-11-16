Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises 3.9% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.0%

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $119.23 and a 1-year high of $139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.71.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

