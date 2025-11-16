Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $276,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

