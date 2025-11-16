Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.4%

BX stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average of $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 324 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.92 per share, with a total value of $47,602.08. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,192.84. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

