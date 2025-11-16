Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,879 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $276,000. Pingora Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $94.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.