Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,978 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $387,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.81 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

