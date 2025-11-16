Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust $VVR

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,159,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 129,285 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust comprises 3.7% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 124,323 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 3,418,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 281,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,004,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 790,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 602,810 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

VVR stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.6%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.