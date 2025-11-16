Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,580,000 after purchasing an additional 215,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after buying an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Wit LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after buying an additional 41,742 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.