Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $286.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

