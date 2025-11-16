Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,171 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,768 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 44.9% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $331.11 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.03 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

