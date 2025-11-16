Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

BSX stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

