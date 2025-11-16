Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF $FLIN

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,030,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 446.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 636,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,334,000 after purchasing an additional 519,754 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3,953.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 495,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 483,458 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 308,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after buying an additional 77,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 287,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.46. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

