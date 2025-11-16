Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSE:UBS opened at $38.93 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

