Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,452 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 314.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 57,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $4,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 112.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 6.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $85.63 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,942.95. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

