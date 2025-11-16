Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 5,338 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $123.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $133.43.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

