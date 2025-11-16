Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 7,846 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 57,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,967,000 after buying an additional 24,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 89,232 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 582,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 18.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 73,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $590.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.33). Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $376.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.920-1.120 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

