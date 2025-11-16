Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 92.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337,360 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 43.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.