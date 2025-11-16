Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. $PNNT

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 63,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.25 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $7.53.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.9%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 457.14%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.