Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,058,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $586.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $595.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.