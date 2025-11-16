Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 420,575 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after acquiring an additional 213,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,820,000 after purchasing an additional 193,655 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,373,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 217,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,011 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $310.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.07 and a 200 day moving average of $292.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $318.84.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

