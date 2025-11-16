Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,192,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,373,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild Redb upgraded Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $186.72 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.01 and a 200 day moving average of $210.29.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

