Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 42.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in STERIS by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,114 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $258.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.35. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

