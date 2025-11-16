Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Core Laboratories Inc. $CLB

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,342,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,027,000 after buying an additional 709,455 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 736,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CLB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Core Laboratories from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $716.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.40. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Core Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

