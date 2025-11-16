Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $980,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $194.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.11. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

