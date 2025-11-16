Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,467,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,077,000 after buying an additional 398,950 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,972,000 after acquiring an additional 684,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,905,000 after acquiring an additional 417,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,605,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $135.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.00.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

