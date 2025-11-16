Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 677,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IWD opened at $204.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.07. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.