Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $367.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $377.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.32.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.