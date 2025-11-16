Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,583,000 after acquiring an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,835,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:HCA opened at $472.40 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $480.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

