Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express stock opened at $356.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.91. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $377.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

