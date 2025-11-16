Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 529.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.96. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

