Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $594,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,269,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,519,000 after buying an additional 579,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,569 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 30.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,237,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,732.96. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

