Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $626,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 109.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,624,000 after purchasing an additional 157,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,458,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,684 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 751,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,829,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $279.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

