Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after acquiring an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,867,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,569 shares of company stock worth $7,730,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $830.42 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $869.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $767.54 and its 200 day moving average is $722.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

