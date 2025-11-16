Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 22.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 655,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7%

T stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

