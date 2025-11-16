Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $174.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.32, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.