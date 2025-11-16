Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.