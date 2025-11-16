Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $217.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $220.49. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

